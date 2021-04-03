NCAA WBB: UB tops Miami on senior day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four Bulls scored in double figures as the University at Buffalo women's basketball team earned a hard-fought 75-70 win over Miami (OH) on Senior Day at Alumni Arena on Wednesday. With the win the Bulls improve to 13-8 overall and 10-6 in league play. UB has now recorded 10 or more MAC wins in four of the last five seasons.



Sophomore guard Dyaisha Fair led Buffalo with a game-high 21 points to go along with four rebounds and seven assists. Freshman Cheyenne McEvans narrowly missed out on a double-double, recording a career-high 20 points to go with nine rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocked shots. Junior Adebola Adeyeye also scored in double figures with 12 points and seven rebounds and redshirt senior forward Summer Hemphill recorded her first double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds while dishing out three assists.