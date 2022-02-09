NCAA WBB: UB rolls over Eastern Michigan

The University at Buffalo women's basketball team won a fifth straight game, 93-68 over Eastern Michigan on Wednesday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — March is on the horizon. That's usually when the University at Buffalo women's basketball team really rounds into form.

No exception this year. The Bulls won their fifth straight game, 93-68 over Eastern Michigan on Wednesday night.

Dyaisha Fair led the way for Buffalo with 38 points. Freshman Georgia Woolley added 21 points, and Summer Hemphill (Cardinal O'Hara) pulled down career rebound number 1,000. She is the second in program history to reach that number.

The Bulls improved to 16-7 overall and 10-3 in Mid-American Conference play, and they will now hit the road for a game at Northern Illinois on Saturday.