Bulls' coach after 0-2 start: 'Every single thing we have set off to accomplish is still in front of us'

AMHERST, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo Bulls football team started the season with back-to-back losses for the first time since 2017.

Maryland beat the Bulls, 31-10, in the season opener. Holy Cross bested Buffalo with a Hail Mary to end and win the game, 37-31 in the home opener in Amherst.

2 On Your Side's Julianne Pelusi asked head coach Maurice Linguist after Tuesday's practice how the Bulls can keep rolling after the heartbreak.

"First thing you gotta do is get up. We got knocked down... a real gut punch. It's a great opportunity to get clarity on who you are and what's real around you and look yourself in the mirror and really have a lot of resolve to yourself," Linguist said.

"We believe in what we are doing and how we are doing it and who we are doing it with."

The Bulls haven't had a conference matchup yet, so their 0-2 start isn't holding them back from winning the East division in the Mid-American Conference.

"Every single thing we have set off to accomplish is still in front of us if we have enough resolve in ourselves to stick together, collectively own whatever's on that field, have accountability for it and everyone have a shared responsibility of what I have to do to be my ultimate best moving forward. I think we have the right people and the right mindset."