Maceo Jack scores 18 points as Buffalo rolls past Rider

Jeenathan Williams led the Bulls with 19 points and added seven rebounds. Keishawn Brewton provided a spark off the bench for Buffalo, scoring 12 points.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Maceo Jack scored 18 points and added four rebounds and two assists as the Buffalo men's basketball team rolled past Rider 87-65 on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Arena.

Corey McKeithan scored 13 points to lead Rider (2-3), whose three losses this season are all away from home.

Saturday afternoon's game was part of the Cancun Challenge, a tournament held at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya near Cancun, Mexico, and includes college teams from across the U.S.