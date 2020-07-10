MAC season starts with full slate of games Wednesday, November 4

The MAC will play all weeknight games the first three weeks of the season before shifting to Saturdays the last three weekends.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Mid-American Conference will begin its six-game regular season with every team in the conference scheduled to play Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The MAC will play all weeknight games the first three weeks of the season before shifting to Saturdays the last three weekends. The MAC championship game is scheduled for Dec. 18 at Ford Field in Detroit.

The first day of the season will feature defending MAC champion Miami of Ohio at home against Ball State; Central Michigan at Ohio; Bowling Green at Toledo; and Buffalo at Northern Illinois.

Here is Buffalo's schedule: