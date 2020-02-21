BUFFALO, N.Y. — The guy who's led the UB Bulls football team to their first bowl victory and some of their best seasons ever, is going to be sticking around.

UB announced Firday coach Lance Leipold signed a five-year extension, after five years with the team that included Buffalo's first-ever three-year stretch with six wins or more every season.

The new deal will keep him here through 2024.

