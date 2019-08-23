AMHERST, N.Y. — University at Buffalo football coach Lance Leipold made it official Thursday after practice that Matt Myers will start at quarterback when the Bulls open the season next Thursday.

Myers will be under center when the Bulls host Robert Morris at UB Stadium in the season opener.

Myers beat out Kyle Vantrease and Dominic Johnson to win the job. Myers played high school football at West Seneca West and Bishop Timon.

Of the three quarterbacks Myers has the least playing experience. He won the Connolly Cup as Western New York's top high school football player in 2017.

Myers has a tall task in front of him replacing Tyree Jackson, who right now is with the NFL's Buffalo Bills.

Myers has size and mobility. He stands 6'4" and weighs 220 pounds.

UB is coming off a 10-win season but lost its final two games: the MAC championship game and the Dollar General Bowl.

Game time against Robert Morris next Thursday is 7 p.m.

