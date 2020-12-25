Marks lifts Buffalo to 17-10 Camellia Bowl win over Marshall

Subbing for the national leader in rushing yards per game, Jaret Patterson, Marks carried it 35 times for 138 yards for the Bulls.

MONTGOMERY, Alabama — Kevin Marks scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 9 seconds left and Buffalo made a final defensive stop to beat Marshall 17-10 in the Camellia Bowl.

Subbing for the national leader in rushing yards per game, Jaret Patterson, Marks carried it 35 times for 138 yards for the Bulls against one of the nation’s top run defenses.

Grant Wells took Marshall to the Buffalo 20 with no timeouts. Kadofi Wright’s sack helped force a fourth-and-11, and Eric Black added his second sack to end the threat.

Coach Lance Leipold said earlier in the week that Patterson should be "ready and able to go" after the junior worked out individually on the sideline during practice Tuesday.