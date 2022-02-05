Williams leads Bulls on the road over Central Michigan

Jeenathan Williams continues to lead the Bulls, this time scoring 19 points against Central Michigan.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — University at Buffalo men's basketball senior forward Jeenathan Williams continues leading the Bulls.

This time he finished with 19 points, three rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots on the way to the Bulls' 74-54 win at Central Michigan (5-14, 4-4 Mid-American Conference).

Ronaldo Segu added 11 points for Buffalo (11-8, 5-4), while Maceo Jack led the team with nine rebounds to go along with his 10 points.

The Bulls are back home on Tuesday night hosting Eastern Michigan and continue their homestand with Ball State visiting next Saturday.

Ralph Bissainthe led Central Michigan with 19 points, four rebounds and four steals.

