Morse scores 22 points as James Madison routs Buffalo 97-62

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Vado Morse scored 22 points as James Madison beat Buffalo 97-62 on Saturday in men's basketball action.

Morse also added three steals for the Dukes (3-0). Alonzo Sule scored 14 points while shooting 2 of 3 from the field and 10 for 10 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Takal Molson was 4 of 9 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Curtis Jones led the Bulls (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds, and three steals. Zid Powell added eight points and four steals for Buffalo. Kidtrell Blocker also recorded eight points and two steals.

