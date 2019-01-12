BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo has already made its bowl plans. The Bulls are going to the Bahamas.

Buffalo will play Charlotte, a Conference USA school, in the in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday, December 20 in Nassau, Bahamas.

This will be the Bulls' fourth bowl game, and their second in as many years.

Buffalo struggled early this season but won five of its last six games to finish the regular season 7-5.

The Bulls have never played the 49ers, who also finished 7-5.

