BUFFALO, N.Y. — The wait is over for the University at Buffalo men's basketball team.

As the 6 seed in the West Region, the Bulls will play either Arizona State, led by former UB coach Bobby Hurley, or St. John's in the first round. The Bulls learned their fate during the NCAA tournament selection show.

Buffalo will play Friday in Tulsa. Times have not been announced yet.

The Bulls won the Mid-American Conference tournament on Saturday night, beating Bowling Green 87-73.

It was UB's second consecutive MAC title, the third in the last four years with Nate Oats as head coach, and the fourth in the last five years, something that had never been done in the MAC.

Earlier Saturday, the UB women's basketball team also won the MAC tournament title. It's the second time both UB teams won it, with the first time happening in 2016.

The UB women will learn their NCAA tournament draw on Monday night.

