"She's coming home."

That is how the Syracuse women's basketball team announced Saturday that it had hired former University at Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack as its new coach.

Back in November, Legette-Jack became the first women's player to have her jersey, No. 33, retired in the Carrier Dome by the Orange.

"I was that young kid that looked up the hill that hoped one day that I get an opportunity to get up that hill," Legette-Jack told 2 On Your Side last summer when the school made the jersey announcement.

"I just said maybe one day if I could play the game at a high level, they would chose me, and I could represent the Legette family up that hill."

She became one of the top players in New York and attended Syracuse for four years. She left there ranked eighth in program history with 1,526 points and fourth in rebounds at 927. She played there from 1984 to 1989.

Her coaching career began at Hofstra, where she went 54-63 in four seasons, from 2002 to 2006.

Legette-Jack then went to Indiana, where in six seasons she compiled an 87-100 record. The Hoosiers made earned an NIT bid her first three seasons.

Then came her run with the Bulls. Legette-Jack went 201–114 in 10 seasons, with NCAA tournament appearances in 2016, 2018, 2019, and this past season, when UB lost to Tennessee 80-67 in the first round.

The Bulls' best season with Legette-Jack came in 2017-18, when they went 29-6 overall, 16-2 in the Mid-American Conference, and reached the Sweet 16.