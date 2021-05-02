Dyaisha Fair shines bright for UB women's basketball

Fair is the youngest player in UB history to score 1,000 points.

Dyaisha Fair has quickly become a known name in women’s basketball.

“I don’t know lucky a person can get,” said University at Buffalo women’s basketball head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. “I came and went to Rochester and got a kid named Sierra Dillard and did some fun things here then went back to Rochester and got a Dyaisha Fair. I’m a blessed coach.

The sophomore scored her 1,000th point against Central Michigan last Saturday in 44 career games. Fair is youngest to do it in UB’s history and continues to be a terror for every team she faces.

“It feels good actually thinking about it being the youngest player to do it,” said Dyaisha Fair. “I mean it’s just fuel to the fire. Just to keep going.”

“Honestly, I had no clue so when I saw it. I was just like oh ok and I had that attitude because of course we lost.”

Fair ranks 8th in the nation in scoring. Fair also is top 25 in assists, steals and free throws made. Just to keep it going, Fair also recorded the program’s first triple-double since 2001.

On top of the 1,000th point accomplishment, Fair is also a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman award, again a first in UB women’s history.

The award honors the best point guard in NCAA division one basketball.

Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack said she had to explain who Nancy Lieberman was to the young Fair and what her legacy stands for.

“You know these little awards that she gets from 1,000 points to player of the week those aren’t important to her,” said Legette-Jack. “She cares about the wins. And for her to accept you on a list and you being the only mid major. That’s an incredible feat.”

Other finalists up for the Lieberman award are Other finalists include: DiDi Richards (Baylor), Raina Perez (NC State), Diamond Johnson (Rutgers),

Tiana Mangakahia (Syracuse), Destiny Slocum (Arkansas), Paige Bueckers (UConn), Ali Patberg (Indiana), Hailey Van Lith (Louisville), Tiana Mangakahia (Syracuse) and Myah Taylor (Mississippi State).