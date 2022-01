Dyaisha Fair scored a career high 40 points to lead Buffalo to an 82-66 win at Bowling Green.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Dyaisha Fair usually makes an impact for the University at Buffalo women's basketball team when she hits the floor.

Did she ever Wednesday night.

Summer Hemphill had 19 points and ten rebounds for her fifth double of the season. She also blocked four shots.

The Bulls improve to 9-4 and remain unbeaten with a 3-0 record in conference play.