Wilson scores 21 to carry Ohio over Buffalo 76-75

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dwight Wilson III had 21 points as Ohio edged past Buffalo 76-75.

Wilson made 8 of 10 shots, including a layup with 25.7 seconds left to cap the scoring on Friday night at Alumni Arena in Mid-American Conference play.

Ronaldo Segu’s 3-point attempt with less than a second left was off the mark. Ben Roderick had 17 points for Ohio.

Jason Preston added 14 points and nine rebounds. Lunden McDay had 10 points.

Jayvon Graves had 18 points and three blocked shots for the Bulls.

Josh Mballa added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Jeenathan Williams also had 14 points.