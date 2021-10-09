Crum, Cephus claim shootout in Kent St. win over Buffalo

The Bulls drop to 2-4 after the loss at Kent State.

KENT, Ohio — Dante Cephus caught all three of Dustin Crum’s touchdown passes and Crum threw for a career-high 407 yards and Kent State fought off Buffalo for a 48-38 win.

The two teams combined for 1,182 yards of cumulative offense. Kent State outgained Buffalo 633-549.

The Golden Flashes built a 31-10 first-half lead before Buffalo scored four touchdowns in the third to take the lead.

Crum and Cephus proceeded to close the door on Buffalo on scoring plays of 5 and 40 yards.

Buffalo's Kyle Vantrease threw for 229 yards and a touchdown and was intercepted twice.