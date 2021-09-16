x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
University Buffalo

No. 16 Coastal Carolina set to run with Bulls in Buffalo

The Chanticleers faced Buffalo's past coach Lance Leipold in a 49-22 win over Kansas last weekend.
Credit: AP
Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist watches his team from the sideline as they play Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Coastal Carolina takes its high-powered offense on the road to play the Mid-American Conference Buffalo Bulls in the schools' first meeting.

The Chanticleers faced Buffalo's past coach Lance Leipold in a 49-22 win over Kansas last weekend.

Now they face Leipold's successor in Maurice Linguist who takes over a program coming off three consecutive bowl berths. Coastal Carolina is 0-6 against New York-based schools.

The Bulls are 1-13 against ranked opponents with their lone win coming against Ball State in the 2008 MAC championship game.

The Bulls lost last weekend at Nebraska, 28-3. They beat Wagner 69-7 to open the season September 2 at UB Stadium.

RELATED VIDEO:

Related Articles