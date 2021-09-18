x
University Buffalo

No. 16 Coastal Carolina holds on to beat Buffalo 28-25

The Bulls rushed for 260 yards, led by career-high efforts from Dylan McDuffie, who had 92 yards and one touchdown, and Ron Cook's 83 yards.
Credit: AP
Coastal Carolina wide receiver Aaron Bedgood (3) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Buffalo in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Grayson McCall threw for three touchdowns, Shermari Jones ran for 149 yards and another score, and No. 16 Coastal Carolina held on Saturday afternoon to beat Buffalo 28-25 for its first road win of the season.

McCall, who entered the day leading the nation in passing efficiency and completion rate, was 13-of-19 passing for 232 yards with his first interception of the season.

Jaivon Heiligh caught four passes for 91 yards and a touchdown for the unbeaten Chanticleers. Buffalo got within a field goal with 2 minutes, 41 seconds remaining.

AP
Buffalo running back Kevin Marks Jr. (5) stretches over the goal line for a touchdown during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

    

