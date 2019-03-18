BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last year's NCAA tournament selection show was filled with suspense for the University at Buffalo women's basketball team.

Not this year. The Bulls are heading back to the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row, this time as Mid-American Conference champions, earning the league's automatic berth.

So when the selection shows airs at 7 p.m. Monday on ESPN, the same tension that came with last year's tournament will be missing.

The Bulls won the MAC tournament last weekend for the second time in program history.

The fourth-seeded Bulls beat 2 seed Ohio 77-61 in the MAC championship game on Saturday afternoon. UB had four players in double figures.

Cierra Dillard was named the MAC tournament MVP.

