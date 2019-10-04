BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a brilliant four-year career at the University of Buffalo, senior guard Cierra Dillard is now waiting to see where she will play next.

The WNBA draft starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Nike's Headquarters in New York City. It will be televised at 7 p.m. on ESPN2, then at 8 on ESPNU.

There are three rounds and 36 picks in the WNBA draft.

Last week Dillard was named an All-America honorable mention pick by the Associated Press, joining only Tiffany Bell and Kourtney Brown as Bulls players to receive that recognition.

Dillard led the Mid-American Conference and ranked second nationally this season in scoring, averaging 25.2 points per game.

A Rochester native, Dillard averaged 20.6 points per game in the last two seasons.

