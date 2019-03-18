BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo women's basketball team learned its NCAA tournament fate Monday, albeit hours earlier than anticipated.

Seeded 10th in the Albany Region, the Bulls (23-9) will play seventh-seeded Rutgers (22-9) on Friday in Storrs, Connecticut.

The winner would likely play second-seeded Connecticut (31-2), which drew 15 seed Towson (20-12).

The ESPN selection show was scheduled to air at 7 p.m., but the bracket was accidentally revealed hours earlier, leaving schools scrambling as selection show watch parties by teams nationwide were thrown in limbo.

The Bulls won the MAC tournament last weekend for the second time in program history.

The fourth-seeded Bulls beat 2 seed Ohio 77-61 in the MAC championship game on Saturday afternoon. UB had four players in double figures.

Cierra Dillard was named the MAC tournament MVP.

