Buffalo drops third out of last four games, 24-17 to Western Michigan

Western Michigan won its fourth straight game over the Bulls on Saturday.
Credit: AP
Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist talks on his headset during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleb Eleby threw a pair of touchdown passes to Skyy Moore and Western Michigan won its fourth straight game, defeating Buffalo 24-17 in a Mid-American Conference opener.

Eleby hit a streaking Moore with a 64-yard strike to give the Broncos the lead with 9 1/2 minutes remaining.

After Buffalo went three-and-out for the fourth straight possession, the Broncos burned almost six minutes off the clock before La’Darius Jefferson scored from a yard out. Kyle Vantrease’s 1-yard keeper cut the lead to seven with 1:17 remaining but WMU recovered an onside kick. Moore finished with a career-high 163 yards receiving.

