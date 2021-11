CANCÚN, Quintana Roo — Josh Mballa had a career-high 29 points as Buffalo defeated Illinois State 106-90 in the Cancun Challenge, Riviera Division, on Wednesday.

Kendall Lewis led the Redbirds with 22 points in the men's basketball game.

UB rebounded from a 79-78 loss to Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday night. The Bulls have won three of four games since a season opening loss at nationally ranked Michigan.