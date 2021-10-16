x
Comeback complete: Buffalo stuns Ohio with last-play field goal

Ohio quarterback Armani Rogers kept the ball 22 times and gained 183 yards, including a 99-yard burst in the first quarter as the Bobcats led 21-0 early.
Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist watches his team from the sideline as they play Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Alex McNulty kicked a 27-yard field goal, his second attempt after time expired, and Buffalo rallied with 17 points in the fourth quarter to defeat Ohio 27-26.

McNulty missed a 32-yard field goal as time expired but an Ohio defender was offside. The kick capped a 16-play, 86-yard drive that started at Buffalo’s five-yard line with 6 minutes, 19 seconds to play.

Quarterback Armani Rogers kept the ball 22 times and gained 183 yards, including a 99-yard burst in the first quarter. The touchdown was the longest by a quarterback in NCAA history — beating by one yard that Arizona State’s Mark Malone had against Utah State in 1979.

