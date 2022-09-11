2nd-half collapse costly to UB

The Bulls gave up a 24-7 halftime lead and lost 31-27 at Central Michigan on Wednesday night.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich — Freshman quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. rushed for 293 yards and the first three touchdowns of his career as Central Michigan rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Buffalo Bulls 31-27 on Wednesday night.

Emanuel, who saw his first game action the week before as part of a three-quarterback rotation, ran for a 75-yard touchdown on the Chippewas’ first play from scrimmage in the the second half and tied the game at 24-all late in third quarter on an 87-yard run.

On that run, he was pulled down on top of another Bulls defender, regained his footing before spinning away and taking off for the end zone.

His 1-yard score midway through the fourth quarter gave Central Michigan the lead.