UB's Patterson ties FBS record with 8 rushing touchdowns in win

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jaret Patterson tied an FBS single-game record with eight rushing touchdowns and had the second-biggest rushing total with 409 yards to help Buffalo beat Kent State 70-41 on Saturday.

Patterson reached the touchdown mark set by Illinois running back Howard Griffith on Sept. 22, 1990, against Southern Illinois.

He also came within 18 yards of Samaje Perine’s single-game rushing record of 427 yards for Oklahoma against Kansas on November 22, 2014.

Patterson carried it 36 times for an 11.8 yards-per-carry average against the Golden Flashes as Buffalo (4-0, 4-0) remained unbeaten.

Kent State (3-1, 3-1) was led by Dustin Crum with 343 yards passing and three scores.