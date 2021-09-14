Bulls go from power five to Top 25 opponent in back-to-back weeks

Buffalo hosts 16th ranked Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo football team is coming off of a 28-3 loss to Nebraska on Saturday, dropping to 1-1 on the season.

Now, they'll move onto another tough opponent, hosting an AP Top 25 team - 16th ranked Coastal Carolina this Saturday.

2 On Your Side's Julianne Pelusi asked Bulls Head Coach Maurice Linguist on Tuesday how his team is staying confident throughout the week moving from one heavy hitter to another - a Power Five to a Top 25 team.

"We look at them all as heavy hitters. If you don't think they're heavy hitters, just lose to one of them, and you'll see they're all heavy hitters," Linguist said.

"So to us, it's looking ourselves in the mirror and our standard of play and how we play the game. We apply a game plan to a specific opponent."

Linguist said he's happy the Bulls are getting the recognition to put both the team and the university on the map on a national broadcast this weekend.