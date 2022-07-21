UB football coach Maurice Linguist signs contract extension

The Bulls coach agrees to a one-year extension that has him under contract through 2026.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo announced Thursday morning that head football coach Maurice Linguist has signed a one-year contract extension.

His deal now runs through the 2026 season.

Linguist arrived late on the job last May, after coach Lance Leipold left for Kansas. The Bulls finished 4-8 under Linguist in his first season, but he lived up to his reputation as a great recruiter, signing the top-rated class in the Mid-American Conference, and what the school says is the highest rated class in the history of the program.

Athletic director Mark Alnutt released a statement on Thursday via the school website:

"Following my evaluation of Coach Linguist after one full year on the job, it became very apparent that he deserved a contract extension," Alnutt said in a statement released on Thursday afternoon.

"Having the opportunity to have a full cycle to build our program was critical. His and his staff's ability to fully engage in the recruiting calendar, develop our team in the offseason through winter and summer workouts and spring football, emphasize academic excellence and community engagement is proof that our program is headed in the right direction."

Alnutt added: "The future of UB football is very bright under Coach Linguist's leadership. I look forward to working with Coach Linguist for a very long time."

The Bulls open the 2022 season on September 3 at Maryland, in College Park. The home opener at UB Stadium will be played on September 10 against Holy Cross.