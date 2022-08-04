Becky Burke introduced as Buffalo's new women's basketball coach

Burke is only 32 years old and taking over her second mid-major program with her new job at Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's so much changing for the University at Buffalo women's basketball team. First of all, it has become a national brand.

Now coach Felisha Legette-Jack is off to Syracuse, and plenty of players have headed into the transfer portal, but Becky Burke is coming to take over the Bulls program. She was introduced at a news conference on Friday afternoon.

"It has been a complete whirlwind, but I feel so at home. I feel so excited. That is why I woke up a lot of juice this morning and a lot of energy. That's who I am anyway, but the opportunity to take over this program, what this place has become, what Coach Jack has done here, and the national brand that it has become in women's basketball is so exciting," Burke said.

"The opportunity here because of these young ladies, and just to be in a program that has a tradition of success, it's rare. You don't always get that opportunity, so I'm very thankful."

Burke's energy at the news conference showed the future of the program is likely in capable hands. Like Coach Jack, Burke said she hopes to build young women off of the court just as much as she will on the court.

"Everything really excites me about her. I can tell she's really eager, and she's just ready to work us out and get us on the floor, so I'm just really excited to start this new journey with her," Bulls guard Jazmine Young said.

Burke is only 32 years old and taking over her second mid-major program with her new job at Buffalo.

