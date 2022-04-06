Becky Burke named new UB women’s basketball coach

Becky Burke joins the Bulls after coaching USC Upstate for the past two seasons. She was named the Big South Coach of the Year last season.

UB has named their replacement for legendary women's basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack.

Becky Burke has been named the 13th head women's basketball coach at the University at Buffalo.

Burke joins the Bulls after coaching USC Upstate for the past two seasons. She was named the 2022 Big South Coach of the Year.

Before coaching the Spartans, Burke paid her dues as a head coach of the University of Charleston in West Virginia in Division II, and prior to that she spent two seasons as the head coach of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University where she helped get the Eagles program off the ground.

Before coaching, Burke was a standout player for the Louisville Cardinals women’s basketball team. She went to the NCAA tournament three times as a Cardinal, including helping Louisville get to the NCAA championship game in 2009 and the Sweet 16 in 2011.

"This program has been built under Coach Legette-Jack's leadership into a dominant program in the MAC with national respect," Burke said in a statement Wednesday. "I am fully committed to keeping it that way and becoming the premiere mid-major destination for some of the best players in the country. We will pride ourselves on continuing to raise the bar on the court but also be great representatives of this University and the City of Buffalo.

"Again, I am humbled and so appreciative of this opportunity and can't wait to get on campus."

UB will officially introduce Burke in person at an introductory news conference at noon Friday in Alumni Arena.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Becky Burke to our UB Family," UB athletics director Mark Alnutt said in a statement. "Throughout this search process, she quickly separated herself from the other candidates by displaying an infectious passion for the sport, a strong work ethic, and a competitive nature while forging genuine relationships with her student-athletes as she prepares them for success both on and off the court.