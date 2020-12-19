Ball State contains Patterson, tops Buffalo 38-28 to win MAC

Star running back Jaret Patterson to 47 yards on 18 carries after he had been averaging over 200 a game. Ball State won its first MAC championship since 1996.

DETROIT — star Jaret Drew Plitt threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score in the first half, and Ball State kept Buffalo star Jaret Patterson under control in a 38-28 victory over the 23rd-ranked Bulls on Friday night in the Mid-American Conference title game.

The Cardinals won their first MAC championship since 1996, the year before the league’s title game originated. They held Patterson to 47 yards on 18 carries after he had been averaging over 200 a game.

Patterson left with an apparent right leg injury in the third quarter, but he was able to return in the fourth quarter for the Bulls.