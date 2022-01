Jeenathan Williams had 21-points to lead four UB players in double figures to a 99-88 win over Bowling Green.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jeenathan Williams had 21 points as the University at Buffalo men's basketball team beat Bowling Green 99-88 on Wednesday night at Alumni Arena.

Ronaldo Segu and David Skogman added 20 points each for the Bulls. Skogman posted a double-double with 15 rebounds as well.

Samari Curtis led the Falcons on Wednesday night with a season-high 25 points.