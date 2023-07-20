MAC football preseason poll: Toledo picked to win conference championship; BGSU tabbed to finish fourth in MAC East

The coaches voted Toledo as the favorites to win the MAC West and repeat as conference champions. BGSU was selected to finish fourth in the MAC East.

DETROIT — Toledo football will have lofty expectations heading into the 2023 football season after being picked to win the MAC West and repeat as Mid-American Conference champions in the preseason poll.

The poll which is voted on by the coaches also tabbed Bowling Green to finish fourth in the MAC East.

The Rockets received 11 first place votes, the most among any school. Eastern Michigan also received one vote to win the West Division.

Ohio received nine first-place votes in the East Division, Miami received two and Buffalo collected one first place vote.

The Rockets beat Ohio at Ford Field in the MAC title game to win their first conference championship since 2017 and their second under head coach Jason Candle.

UT also picked up a victory of Liberty in the Boca Raton Bowl, their first bowl win since 2015 which also came in the same venue.

"A lot of excitement around our program," said Candle. "Obviously, being picked first today is a feather in your cap. It doesn't mean a whole lot as it pertains to what it looks like moving forward, but it is a little bit of a validation of the perception of the coaches in our league where they feel like our program is."

The Falcons finished the year at 6-7 but appeared in the Quick Lane Bowl, their first postseason game since 2015 and first under head coach Scot Loeffler.

"Our mantra all off season has been that we have to have championship ways every single day," said Loeffler. "The next step without a doubt is being consistent week in and week out."

Toledo opens the season on the road against Illinois on Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

BGSU also begins their season with an away game at Liberty on Sept. 2 with kickoff set for noon.

The MAC Championship game will be at Ford Field on Saturday, Dec. 2 at noon.

Here's a look at the full preseason poll:

MAC East Division (First Place Votes)

1. Ohio (9) – 63 points

2. Miami (2) – 52 points

3. Buffalo (1) – 51 points

4. Bowling Green – 35 points

5. Akron – 26 points

6. Kent State – 19 points



MAC West Division (First Place Votes)

1. Toledo (11) – 66 points

2. Eastern Michigan (1) – 55 points

3. Northern Illinois – 38 points

4. Central Michigan – 37 points

5. Ball State – 27 points

6. Western Michigan – 23 points



MAC Champion: Toledo (7), Ohio (4), Buffalo (1)