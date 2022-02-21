Buffalo's Mballa named MAC co-player of the week

Josh Mballa has helped lead the way on the Bulls' six-game win streak.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo men's basketball's Josh Mballa was named the Mid-American Conference's co-player of the week.

Mballa has helped lead the way on the Bulls' six-game win streak. He averaged a double-double over three games last week with nearly 20 points and 11 rebounds per game while shooting 55 percent from the floor.

Mballa is the second Bulls player to receive the award this season.

Buffalo will now play three games over the next five days, starting Tuesday at Miami (OH).

They play a home and home with Northern Illinois on the road Thursday then back in Buffalo on Saturday.