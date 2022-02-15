Buffalo men cruise past Bowling Green

The Bulls eclipsed the 100-point mark behind Josh Mballa's double-double, with a 112-85 win on the road.

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team eclipsed the 100-point mark on Tuesday night, behind Josh Mballa's double-double, with a 112-85 win on the road at Bowling Green.

Mballa led Buffalo with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while three other Bulls were in double figures.

Jeenathan Williams added 19 points, with four assists. Ronaldo Segu also tallied 19 with six rebounds, and Curtis Jones had 11 points with five rebounds off the bench.

The Bulls move to 13-8 on the season and are now 7-4 in the Mid-American Conference.

They are back on the road Thursday at 6 p.m. at Eastern Michigan.