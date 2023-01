Thomasson guides Niagara to 68-62 victory over Manhattan

Joe Kasperzyk had 10 points and Sam Iorio scored 9 more.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Noah Thomasson scored 19 points as Niagara men's basketball team beat Manhattan 68-62 on Friday night.

Thomasson added six rebounds for the Purple Eagles (11-9, 6-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Joe Kasperzyk had 10 points and Sam Iorio scored nine.

Anthony Nelson finished with 16 points and seven assists to lead the Jaspers (6-13, 4-6). Josh Roberts added 14 points and Marques Watson scored nine.

Both teams play Canisius next, Niagara at home on Friday and Manhattan on the road on Sunday.