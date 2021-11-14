No. 23 St. Bonaventure rallies late to beat Canisius 69-60

Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes scored 17 points apiece and No. 23 St. Bonaventure rallied to beat Canisius 69-60 on Sunday night.

OLEAN, N.Y. — Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes scored 17 points apiece, and No. 23 St. Bonaventure men's basketball team rallied to beat Canisius 69-60 on Sunday night.

Jalen Adaway finished with 16 points for St. Bonaventure (2-0) in his season debut after he was suspended for the season opener for an NCAA rule violation.

Malek Green had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Canisius (0-3) in what was the 169th meeting since 1920 between Western New York’s “Little 3” rivals.

St. Bonaventure came back in the second half without center Osun Osunniyi, who aggravated a back injury while falling to the floor on defense.