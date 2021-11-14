x
College

No. 23 St. Bonaventure rallies late to beat Canisius 69-60

Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes scored 17 points apiece and No. 23 St. Bonaventure rallied to beat Canisius 69-60 on Sunday night.
St. Bonaventure guard Kyle Lofton (0) drives to the hoop while defended by Canisius guard Ahamadou Fofana (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Olean N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

OLEAN, N.Y. — Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes scored 17 points apiece, and No. 23 St. Bonaventure men's basketball team rallied to beat Canisius 69-60 on Sunday night.

Jalen Adaway finished with 16 points for St. Bonaventure (2-0) in his season debut after he was suspended for the season opener for an NCAA rule violation. 

Malek Green had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Canisius (0-3) in what was the 169th meeting since 1920 between Western New York’s “Little 3” rivals. 

St. Bonaventure came back in the second half without center Osun Osunniyi, who aggravated a back injury while falling to the floor on defense.

PHOTOS: St. Bonaventure 69, Canisius 60

St. Bonaventure guard Dominick Welch (1) dunks while defended by Canisius guard Armon Harried (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Olean N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

