Bonnies win at Oklahoma, advance to NIT quarterfinals

Jaren Holmes led the team with 23 points, as Mark Schmidt's squad will now take on Virginia on ESPN at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

NORMAN, Okla. — The Bonnies are rolling in the NIT.

After being dealt two extremely difficult games out West, the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team has overcome adversity to advance to the Elite 8 of the NIT.

On Sunday night the Bonnies defeated Oklahoma 70-68. The team has now gone on the road twice to defeat a Power 5 school; the Bonnies beat Colorado in the opening round.

Jaren Holmes led the team with 23 points, as Mark Schmidt's squad will now take on powerhouse Virginia on ESPN at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Virginia defeated No. 3 seed Mississippi State 60-57 in the first round and took down No. 2 seed North Texas in overtime 71-69 on Sunday night to advance to the quarterfinals.

Virginia and St. Bonaventure are the only two remaining unseeded teams in the NIT bracket.

Guard Jaren Holmes scored 23 points as the Bonnies won on the road, again, in the NIT. They have advanced to the quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/YzXRqlnrg9 — WGRZ (@WGRZ) March 21, 2022