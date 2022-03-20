Bonnies win at Oklahoma, advance to NIT quarterfinals

NORMAN, Okla. — The Bonnies are rolling in the NIT.
After being dealt two extremely difficult games out West, the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team has overcome adversity to advance to the Elite 8 of the NIT.
On Sunday night the Bonnies defeated Oklahoma 70-68. The team has now gone on the road twice to defeat a Power 5 school; the Bonnies beat Colorado in the opening round.
Jaren Holmes led the team with 23 points, as Mark Schmidt's squad will now take on powerhouse Virginia on ESPN at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Virginia defeated No. 3 seed Mississippi State 60-57 in the first round and took down No. 2 seed North Texas in overtime 71-69 on Sunday night to advance to the quarterfinals.
Virginia and St. Bonaventure are the only two remaining unseeded teams in the NIT bracket.
RELATED VIDEO: