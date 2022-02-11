MBB: Bonnies defeat Saint Louis 68-61

St. Bonaventure improved to 14 and 7 on the season with their win over Saint Louis.

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — As we inch closer to the March Madness, the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team came up with a big win on Friday night over Saint Louis in an Atlantic 10 conference game.

The Bonnies saw a total team effort as four players finished in double digits in scoring, as they knocked off Saint Louis 68-61. Kyle Lofton led the way with 16 points, eight assists and two rebounds.

Saint Louis was undefeated at home in conference play with a perfect 5-0 record before losing to the Bonnies.

Up next, St. Bonaventure and Saint Louis will play again on Monday night in the Reilly Center.