NEW YORK — Jaren Holmes had 26 points as St. Bonaventure beat Fordham 68-54.

Holmes hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. Jalen Adaway had 14 points and nine rebounds for St. Bonaventure.

Kyle Lofton added 14 points and six assists, and Dominick Welch had 14 rebounds.

Joel Soriano had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Rams. Kyle Rose added 11 points and Chris Austin had 10 points.