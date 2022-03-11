St. Bonaventure falls short in Atlantic 10 tournament quarterfinals

Kyle Lofton missed two free throws with 1.1 seconds left as St. Bonaventure lost to Saint Louis 57-56.

WASHINGTON — Kyle Lofton is a career 82.1 percent free throw shooter for St. Bonaventure.

He was at the line with the Bonnies down one to Saint Louis with 1.1 seconds left in the Atlantic 10 tournament quarterfinals on Friday afternoon in Washington.

He missed both shots. St. Bonaventure's season is over.

Gibson Jimerson hit a jumper for two of his 20 points with just over 17 seconds left to put Saint Louis up 57-56, which wound up being the final score.

Jalen Adaway led the Bonnies with 18 points. They finished the season 20-9 overall and 12-5 in conference play.