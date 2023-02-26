Banks scores 36, St. Bonaventure tops Saint Joseph's 89-76

Chad Venning scored 13 points and added 6 rebounds as the Bonnies broke a 5-game slide.

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — Daryl Banks III scored 36 points to lead the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team over Saint Joseph's 89-76 on Sunday.

Banks shot 10 for 18 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 12 of 15 from the free throw line for the Bonnies (14-16, 8-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Chad Venning scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Yann Farell shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. The Bonnies broke a five-game slide.

Erik Reynolds II finished with 33 points, two steals and two blocks for the Hawks (13-16, 7-10). Lynn Greer III added 21 points and seven rebounds for Saint Joseph's.

St. Bonaventure took the lead with 19:22 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 48-38 at halftime, with Banks racking up 14 points. The Bonnies extended their lead to 75-58 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Banks scored a team-high 22 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.