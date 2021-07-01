St. Bonaventure tops Saint Joseph's

Jaren Holmes had a career-high 38 points to lead St. Bonaventure to an 83-57 win over Saint Joseph's.

OLEAN, N.Y. — Jaren Holmes had a career-high 38 points plus 10 rebounds as St. Bonaventure romped past Saint Joseph’s 83-57.

Holmes hit eight 3-pointers, two shy of tying Jaylen Adams’ program record set against Saint Louis in the 2017-18 season.

Jalen Adaway scored a career-high 24 points and had seven rebounds for St. Bonaventure. Osun Osunniyi added 12 rebounds and three blocked shots, and Kyle Lofton had 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Cameron Brown had 13 points for the Hawks. Taylor Funk added 13 points, and Jordan Hall had nine points and 10 rebounds.