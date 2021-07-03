St. Bonaventure punches ticket to Atlantic-10 championship

Kyle Lofton carries the Bonnies past St. Louis in an Atlantic-10 semifinal matchup.

RICHMOND, Va. — Kyle Lofton had 12 points and 10 rebounds to carry St. Bonaventure to a 71-53 win over Saint Louis in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Jalen Adaway had 17 points and seven rebounds for St. Bonaventure. Jaren Holmes added 15 points and seven rebounds. Osun Osunniyi had eight points and seven blocked shots.

Saint Louis scored 28 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jordan Goodwin had 11 points, seven rebounds, and five steals for the Billikens.