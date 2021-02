soooo, we hope you've been writing down the schedule in pencil and have a good eraser handy ✏️



g̷a̷m̷e̷ ̷T̷h̷u̷r̷s̷d̷a̷y̷ ̷a̷t̷ ̷G̷e̷o̷r̷g̷e̷ ̷M̷a̷s̷o̷n̷



PPD due to winter weather in the Fairfax, Va. area



Next up: vs. Davidson Sunday pic.twitter.com/eTmFnzfISS