Jalen Adaway leads Saint Bonaventure over Duquesne 65-61

Kyle Lofton scored 17 points for the Bonnies, who earned their sixth consecutive win. Dominick Welch added 14 points and nine rebounds.
PITTSBURGH — Jalen Adaway recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift Saint Bonaventure to a 65-61 win over Duquesne on Saturday evening.

Kyle Lofton had 17 points for Saint Bonaventure (8-1, 6-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive win.

Dominick Welch added 14 points and nine rebounds. Jaren Holmes had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Tavian Dunn-Martin had 18 points for the Dukes (4-6, 3-5).

Michael Hughes added 15 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Marcus Weathers had 10 points.

    

