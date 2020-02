OLEAN, N.Y. — Kellan Grady had 16 points to lead five Davidson players in double figures as the Wildcats rolled past Saint Bonaventure 93-64.

Hyunjung Lee and Jon Axel Gudmundsson added 14 points apiece for the Wildcats. Nelson Boachie-Yiadom chipped in 13 points, and Luka Brajkovic had 11.

Kyle Lofton led the Bonnies with 15 points.

