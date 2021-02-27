Saint Bonaventure beats George Washington 88-41

The Bonnies improve to 13-3 and are one step closer to clinching a Atlantic 10 regular-season title

ST BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team is one step closer to snagging the Atlantic 10 regular-season title.

The Bonnies got an easy 88-41 over George Washington on Friday.

Not only did St. Bonaventure hold the Colonials to just 20 points in the second half it also shut down the Atlantic 10's leading scorer, James Bishop, holding him to just four points.

What's better on Friday night than some #Bonnies winning highlights? 📽️ pic.twitter.com/kxoXihDx5K — Bonnies Men's Basketball (@BonniesMBB) February 27, 2021

Alejandro Vasquez had 18 points off the bench to lift in Saint Bonaventure's win. Jaren Holmes also with 18 points as well.

This is the Bonnies’ eighth consecutive home victory. Jamison Battle led the Colonials on Friday night with 10 points.

"The job is not done yet. We have a 24-hour rule (to enjoy the win) and we'll get right back in here tomorrow."



Jaren Holmes and Kyle Lofton talk about what worked tonight and the work left ahead 💭💭 pic.twitter.com/PkmNoEkdAx — Bonnies Men's Basketball (@BonniesMBB) February 27, 2021



The Bonnies can clinch the Atlantic 10 regular-season championship Saturday if Davidson defeats VCU.

If VCU wins on Saturday, the Bonnies can also clinch the Atlantic 10 regular-season title Monday with a win against Dayton.