Niagara University marks the progress of renovation to the Kiernan Recreation Center

The renovation construction was marked by a ceremonial topping off to place the final construction beam.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A topping off ceremony was held at Niagara University on Thursday to commemorate finishing the frame of the Kiernan Recreation Center.

The $11.5 million renovation project to the recreation center began in July and is expected to be complete by fall 2022. The renovation will include an 18,000 square feet two-story addition that will hold a new weight room, sports medicine suite, advanced dance studios, field and classroom storage, athletic locker rooms, team meeting space, and recreation offices. Other improvements to the recreation center include replacement of the front gym floor, upgrades to Scaffidi gym, and infrastructure enhancements.

"Niagara University is committed to providing our students with a world-class education," said the Rev. James J. Maher, C.M., president of Niagara University. "Part of that education is the deep engagement of students in the entire living-learning environment. The Kiernan Center project will provide our students, and the entire community, with a facility that anchors our commitment to excellence and touches every aspect of a student’s life on our campus."

The Kiernan Center offers plenty of amenities to students, including an indoor track, swimming pool, gym equipment, and basketball courts. It hosts club sports and workout classes in addition to being used for instruction during the school year.